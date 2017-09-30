Andile Phehlukwayo claimed his first Test wicket by removing the dangerous Tamim Igbal just before eleven o’clock‚ but Bangladesh went to lunch on day three fighting on 218/4 and trailing South Africa by 278 runs.

Tamim’s wicket was the only one to fall in the session while he was finding his feet in a knock off 39 off 67 balls‚ which included six boundaries and one maximum‚ in what turned out to be a frustrating morning for the Proteas.

To send Tamim back to the pavilion‚ Phehlukwayo delivered a delightful ball down leg side and the Bangladesh danger man nicked it slightly to alert diving ‘keeper Quinton de Kock who plucked it in the air.

Before Phehlukwayo’s wicket‚ Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel attacked Igbal and Haque Mominul‚ who resumed with Bangladesh’s overnight score on 127/3‚ by hitting the deck hard and they had two unsuccessful reviews.

In the 40th over‚ South Africa missed an opportunity to remove Mominul as ball tracking clearly showed that Rabada would have got a wicket but Faf du Plessis decided not to review.

At the break‚ Bangladesh were fighting hard with Mominul in good knick on 72 off 138 balls while Mahmudullah was beginning to find his feet on 26 off 50 balls and South Africa will have to find a breakthrough in the second session.

The partnership of Mominul and Mahmudullah was standing on 60 off 87 balls.