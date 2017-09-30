Naasei Appiah‚ whose exclusion from negotiations to establish the T20 Global T20 (T20GL) has caused questions to be asked about the propriety of those discussions‚ was part of a meeting between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SuperSport on Saturday‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

The meeting followed CSA and their chief executive officer‚ Haroon Lorgat‚ deciding on Thursday that “in the best interest of the organisation … we agreed to a mutual separation agreement”.

Lorgat was central to the organisation of the T20GL‚ which is set to start on November 3 but has yet to secure a broadcaster.

Appiah‚ CSA’s chief financial officer‚ and Lorgat are believed to have been on bad terms since late last year when Appiah challenged what was found to be insufficient racial transformation in CSA’s professional arm.

On Saturday‚ Appiah along with CSA’s acting chief executive‚ Thabang Moroe‚ their commercial and marketing head‚ Clive Eksteen‚ and Venu Nair of Ortus Sport and Entertainment — who CSA have charged with selling the T20GL rights — met with SuperSport‚ whose delegation included chief executive Imtiaz Patel.

Sources say the meeting went well‚ unlike an earlier effort which ended abruptly when SuperSport’s legal and commercial representatives walked out after hearing Ortus’ proposal. - TimesLIVE