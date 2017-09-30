South Africa reached stumps on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh on 54/2 and leading the visitors with a considerable second innings lead of 230.

Bangladesh started the day positively as they only lost one wicket in the first session when Tamin Igbal departed for 39 to become the first victim of Andile Phehlukwayo in test cricket.

After the frustrations of the first session‚ South Africa came back strong after lunch and they were rewarded with the four wickets of Mominul Haque‚ Shabbir Rahman‚ Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin Ahmed.

Those wickets were respectively taken by Keshav Maharaj‚ Duanne Olivier‚ Morne Morne and a run out by Aiden Markram.

After tea‚ Rabada got rid of Hasan Mehedi while Maharaj completed the rout by sending Shafiul Islam back to the pavilion as Bangladesh were bowled out for 320 and still trailing South Africa by 176 runs.