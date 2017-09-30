SA remain in command against Bangladesh
South Africa reached stumps on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh on 54/2 and leading the visitors with a considerable second innings lead of 230.
Bangladesh started the day positively as they only lost one wicket in the first session when Tamin Igbal departed for 39 to become the first victim of Andile Phehlukwayo in test cricket.
After the frustrations of the first session‚ South Africa came back strong after lunch and they were rewarded with the four wickets of Mominul Haque‚ Shabbir Rahman‚ Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin Ahmed.
Those wickets were respectively taken by Keshav Maharaj‚ Duanne Olivier‚ Morne Morne and a run out by Aiden Markram.
After tea‚ Rabada got rid of Hasan Mehedi while Maharaj completed the rout by sending Shafiul Islam back to the pavilion as Bangladesh were bowled out for 320 and still trailing South Africa by 176 runs.
To add to Maharaj’s three wickets‚ Morkel and Radaba ended the first innings with two scalps each‚ Olivier and Phehlukwayo with one apiece while Markram was the most impressive on the field with three catches.
For Bangladesh‚ Haque was their top scorer with 77 runs and he was followed by Mahmudullah on 66 with Rahman the other notable contributor with the bat 30 on day three.
South Africa’s second innings did not get off to a desired start as they lost both openers Dean Elgar (18) and Aiden Markram (15) from the bowling of Shafiul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.
Though Markram walked‚ he should not have because as ultra edge suggested that his bat connected with the ground and not his bat.
- TimesLIVE
