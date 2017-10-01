Cricket

Bangladesh under the cosh against the Proteas at tea in Potchefstroom

01 October 2017 - 16:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Senwes Park
Morne Morkel of South Africa celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during day 4 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Senwes Park on October 01, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bangladesh were stuttering on 49/3 and still needing 375 to win at tea of the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa in the north west town of Potchefstroom.

South African captain Faf du Plessis declared on 247/6 during the second session and set the Tigers an imposing target of 424 runs to win this Test match.

Bangladesh’s chase got off to the worst possible start as Morne Morkel removed opener Tamin Igbal and Haque Mominul without scoring in a space of three balls in the first over to signal intentions of South Africa.

Mominul did not ask for a review of the lbw but replays showed he should have went upstairs as the ball was missing leg stump.

It could have gone worse for Bangladesh as Morkel crushed the middle stump of bamboozled Mushfiqur Rahim but the visitors’ captain got a lifeline as Morkel overstepped and his delivery was declared a no-ball.

Fortune smiled on Bangladesh again a few overs later when Du Plessis dropped Imrul Kayes thick edge at second slip on eight runs from the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Rahim was the man still standing on 16 off 46 as the wicket Kayes on 32 off 42 took that match to team and Mahmudullah is the next man in.

 - TimesLIVE

