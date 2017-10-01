Cricket

SA end day four in commanding position against Bangladesh

01 October 2017 - 17:52 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Senwes Park
Morne Morkel of South Africa celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during day 4 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Senwes Park on October 01, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South Africa reduced Bangladesh to 49/3 in their chase of 424 before rain stopped play at tea of the fourth day on Sunday just before 5pm.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis declared on 247/6 during the second session and the Tigers still need 375 runs with seven wickets in hand to upset their hosts when play resumes on Monday where thundershowers are forecast.

Bangladesh’s chase of the imposing target got off to the worst possible start as Morne Morkel removed opener Tamin Igbal and Haque Mominul without scoring in a space of three balls in the first over to signal their intentions.

Mominul did not ask for a review of the lbw but replays showed he should have went upstairs as the ball was missing leg stump.

It could have gone worse for Bangladesh as Morkel crushed the middle stump of bamboozled Mushfiqur Rahim but the visitors’ captain got a lifeline as Morkel overstepped his line and his delivery was declared a no-ball.

Fortune smiled on Bangladesh again a few overs later when Du Plessis dropped Imrul Kayes thick edge at second slip on eight runs from the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Kayes was ultimately removed shortly before 4pm by Keshav Maharaj on 32 off 42 and skipper Rahim was the man still standing on 16 off 46 and Mahmudullah will join him when play resumes this morning.

The bad news for South Africa is that Morkel wobbled back to the dressing room with a left side strain before tea and he will be taken for scans to determine if he will be available to bowl when play resumes on Monday.

If he is not fit enough to play, Rabada will lead the fast bowling attack to be supported by Andile Phehlukwayo and Duanne Olivier as they will be looking to bowl about Bangladesh and claim victory.

 - TimesLIVE

