Cricket

How the SA players rated against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom

03 October 2017 - 12:45 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa bowls and catches as he takes a wicket during day 5 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Senwes Park on October 02, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa bowls and catches as he takes a wicket during day 5 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Senwes Park on October 02, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Captain Faf du Plessis described SA's crushing 333 runs victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom as an ‘all-round spotless performance’.

The South Africans put the Tigers under pressure throughout the five days and here are their ratings:

Dean Elgar:

Rating: 8/10

He ended the match as the man-of-the-match but was unfortunately dismissed one run shy of his maiden double century in the first innings.

He became the first South African and the 10th player in Test cricket history to be dismissed on 199 but ended as highest run scorer with 217.

Aiden Markram:

Rating: 7/10

The opener was also unlucky in the first innings as he was run out on 97 to miss out on becoming the seventh South African to score a century on debut.

He showed his undoubted potential by ending as the third highest run scorer and three catches in the field.

Hashim Amla:

Rating: 8/10

He showed his class with the bat in the first innings with the high score of 137 as he found his groove on a good batting pitch.

He was also effective in the field where he claimed three catches.

Temba Bavuma:

Rating: 7/10

Bavuma will regret the fact he did not go all the way in the second innings to convert his promising score that ended on 71 into his second Test hundred.

But his contribution was immense.

He ended the match as the fifth South African player to score more than 100 runs.

Faf du Plessis:

Rating: 7/10

Just like Bavuma‚ Du Plessis was not too far from another Test century to his name when he was dismissed on 81 in the second innings.

But there was no question about his leadership.

He impressed with the way he managed his players on the pitch‚ how he rotated the bowlers and the timing of his declarations.

Quinton de Kock:

Rating: 6/10 

He only batted in the second innings where he contributed only eight runs.

But it was with the gloves behind the stumps where he continued to impress with two dismissals and the general way he kept wicket.

Andile Phehlukwayo:

Rating: 6/10

His first over in Test cricket returned with a maiden but he ended the match with only one wicket in the limited seven overs he was afforded. He conceded eighteen runs.

With the bat‚ he only batted in the second innings and he was unbeaten on six runs when South Africa declared.

Keshav Maharaj:

Rating: 7/10 

On a wicket that did not offer much turn‚ Maharaj showed class with his spin by ending the match as the leading wicket taker with seven scalps in his 37.5 overs.

He only batted in the second innings and he was unbeaten on 19 when South Africa declared.

Kagiso Rabada:

Rating: 7/10

He ended as the second best wicket taker with five scalps to his name and he showed his class with three quick scalps in the morning session of the fifth day as South Africa closed in on victory.

South Africa declared in both innings before he could take the bat.

Morne Morkel:

Rating: 6/10

It’s a pity that injury saw him miss the fifth day where he could have added to the four wickets he took in the four days.

His general performance was satisfactory and he helped to contain during the innings when Bangladesh threatened‚ especially in the first session on Saturday. He did not bat.

Duanne Olivier:

Rating: 5/10

He ended the match with only one wicket in his limited 16.4 overs and with Morkel out of the second and final Test in Bloemfontein this week‚ he is likely to play a meaningful role.

READ MORE:

Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat‚ says captain Du Plessis

SA captain Faf du Plessis says new coach Ottis Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat and has already brought many positive ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Faf defends five-day Test matches

With South Africa's thumping 333-runs victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, inside two hours of the fifth day, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Dane Paterson in for injured Morne Morkel for second Test vs Bangladesh

Morne Morkel’s poison has become Dane Paterson’s meat.
Sport
22 hours ago

Crocked quicks give SA headaches ahead of second Test

Another day‚ another fast bowler down.
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns stars head off in different directions in search of glory this week Soccer
  2. Sleepwalking Bafana still expecting a good crowd at FNB Stadium on Saturday Soccer
  3. Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat‚ says captain Du ... Cricket
  4. Embarrassment looms for Bafana after only 300 tickets sold to World Cup ... Soccer
  5. Here's why Bafana can still secure an unlikely ticket to 2018 Russia World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC KwaZulu-Natal lives to fight another day
"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear

Related articles

  1. Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat‚ says captain Du ... Cricket
  2. Faf defends five-day Test matches Cricket
  3. Dane Paterson in for injured Morne Morkel for second Test vs Bangladesh Cricket
  4. Crocked quicks give SA headaches ahead of second Test Cricket
  5. Proteas crush Bangladesh to take the lead in the two-match series Cricket
  6. Bavuma expects Phehlukwayo to play big role for SA against Bangladesh Cricket
  7. Tigers squirm under Proteas' relentless pressure Cricket
  8. SA end day four in commanding position against Bangladesh Cricket
  9. Bangladesh under the cosh against the Proteas at tea in Potchefstroom Cricket
  10. Bavuma and Du Plessis put SA in complete control at lunch on day four Cricket
X