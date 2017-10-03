Captain Faf du Plessis described SA's crushing 333 runs victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom as an ‘all-round spotless performance’.

The South Africans put the Tigers under pressure throughout the five days and here are their ratings:

Dean Elgar:

Rating: 8/10

He ended the match as the man-of-the-match but was unfortunately dismissed one run shy of his maiden double century in the first innings.

He became the first South African and the 10th player in Test cricket history to be dismissed on 199 but ended as highest run scorer with 217.

Aiden Markram:

Rating: 7/10

The opener was also unlucky in the first innings as he was run out on 97 to miss out on becoming the seventh South African to score a century on debut.

He showed his undoubted potential by ending as the third highest run scorer and three catches in the field.

Hashim Amla:

Rating: 8/10

He showed his class with the bat in the first innings with the high score of 137 as he found his groove on a good batting pitch.

He was also effective in the field where he claimed three catches.

Temba Bavuma:

Rating: 7/10

Bavuma will regret the fact he did not go all the way in the second innings to convert his promising score that ended on 71 into his second Test hundred.

But his contribution was immense.

He ended the match as the fifth South African player to score more than 100 runs.

Faf du Plessis:

Rating: 7/10

Just like Bavuma‚ Du Plessis was not too far from another Test century to his name when he was dismissed on 81 in the second innings.

But there was no question about his leadership.

He impressed with the way he managed his players on the pitch‚ how he rotated the bowlers and the timing of his declarations.

Quinton de Kock:

Rating: 6/10

He only batted in the second innings where he contributed only eight runs.

But it was with the gloves behind the stumps where he continued to impress with two dismissals and the general way he kept wicket.

Andile Phehlukwayo:

Rating: 6/10

His first over in Test cricket returned with a maiden but he ended the match with only one wicket in the limited seven overs he was afforded. He conceded eighteen runs.

With the bat‚ he only batted in the second innings and he was unbeaten on six runs when South Africa declared.

Keshav Maharaj:

Rating: 7/10

On a wicket that did not offer much turn‚ Maharaj showed class with his spin by ending the match as the leading wicket taker with seven scalps in his 37.5 overs.

He only batted in the second innings and he was unbeaten on 19 when South Africa declared.

Kagiso Rabada:

Rating: 7/10

He ended as the second best wicket taker with five scalps to his name and he showed his class with three quick scalps in the morning session of the fifth day as South Africa closed in on victory.

South Africa declared in both innings before he could take the bat.

Morne Morkel:

Rating: 6/10

It’s a pity that injury saw him miss the fifth day where he could have added to the four wickets he took in the four days.

His general performance was satisfactory and he helped to contain during the innings when Bangladesh threatened‚ especially in the first session on Saturday. He did not bat.

Duanne Olivier:

Rating: 5/10

He ended the match with only one wicket in his limited 16.4 overs and with Morkel out of the second and final Test in Bloemfontein this week‚ he is likely to play a meaningful role.