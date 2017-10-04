Cricket

Dane Paterson takes another step up the international ladder

04 October 2017 - 12:33 By Telford Vice
South Africa fast bowler Dane Paterson during the 6th 1 Day Tri-angular Series match between South Africa A and Afghanistan A at Assupol Tuks Oval on August 05, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Dane Paterson may go from the fringes of big cricket to a fully-fledged international in the next few days.

On Monday the Cobras fast bowler‚ who has played four T20s for South Africa‚ was called up for Friday’s second Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein after Morne Morkel was ruled out for up to six weeks with a torn side.

On Wednesday Paterson was named in the squad to play three one-day internationals against the Bangladeshis‚ the first of them on October 15.

He is a long shot to crack the nod for the Test‚ what with Wayne Parnell already in the group‚ but he should get a game in the ODIs.

“Dane did very well in the T20 series against England earlier this year‚ particularly when it came to death bowling‚” selection convenor Linda Zondi was quoted as saying in a Cricket South Africa release.

“We now want to see if he can do a similar job in the 50-overs format.”

Paterson took 4/32 against England in Cardiff in June‚ twice claiming two wickets in two overs in the last three overs of the innings.

Temba Bavuma‚ who has played only one ODI‚ is also in the 14-man mix for the first series South Africa will play in the format since their failed Champions Trophy campaign in England in June.

The omissions from that 15-man squad are Morkel‚ Chris Morris‚ who is also injured‚ and Keshav Maharaj.

The rubber marks Faf du Plessis’ first in charge since he succeeded AB de Villiers as South Africa’s ODI captain last month.

South Africa won the first Test by 333 runs in Potchefstroom on Monday‚ and their chances of sealing the series in Bloem took a great leap forward on Wednesday when Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal was taken out of the equation with a thigh injury.

The visitors‚ already weakened by the absence of allrounder Shakib Al Hasan‚ hope to have Tamim back on board for the ODI series.

SA ODI squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain)‚ Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Quinton de Kock‚ AB de Villiers‚ JP Duminy‚ Imran Tahir‚ David Miller‚ Wayne Parnell‚ Dane Paterson‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Dwaine Pretorius‚ Kagiso Rabada.

READ MORE:

How the SA players rated against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom

Captain Faf du Plessis described SA's crushing 333 runs victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom as an ‘all-round ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat‚ says captain Du Plessis

SA captain Faf du Plessis says new coach Ottis Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas seat and has already brought many positive ...
Sport
1 day ago

Faf defends five-day Test matches

With South Africa's thumping 333-runs victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, inside two hours of the fifth day, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dane Paterson in for injured Morne Morkel for second Test vs Bangladesh

Morne Morkel’s poison has become Dane Paterson’s meat.
Sport
1 day ago

