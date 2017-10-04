Cricket

SA quicks hope to see green against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein

04 October 2017 - 16:19 By Telford Vice in Bloemfontein
Duanne Olivier of South Africa and Temba Bavuma of South Africa fielding during day 4 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Senwes Park on October 01, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bloemfontein is home to one of South Africa’s flattest pitches‚ but Duanne Olivier is hopeful that the surface for Friday’s second Test against Bangladesh will remedy that reputation.

At the very least‚ he hopes it will be better than the pitch on which the Knights and the Cobras dawdled to a draw last month.

All of 1249 runs‚ among them seven centuries‚ were scored and only 20 wickets fell — and that despite the visitors being dismissed for 159 in their first innings.

Olivier took 3/58 off 13 overs and 0/99 from 31‚ so he was heartened by photographs of the Bloem pitch being prepared for Friday’s match that were sent to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at the weekend.

“The wicket looks totally different‚” fast bowler Olivier said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Two weeks ago the wicket was quite flat and there wasn’t much assistance‚ but it will be different.”

Du Plessis wasn’t happy with the docile pitch in the first Test in Potchefstroom‚ despite the fact that his team won by 333 runs after bowling out Bangladesh for their record low total of 90 in the second innings.

He has made it plain that the home side expect something livelier this week‚ and indications are they will get it.

But South Africa will have to make do without Morne Morkel‚ who is out for up to six weeks with a torn side.

“Morne is a massive loss‚” Olivier said.

“He’s been bowling really well but it gives an opportunity to other guys to stand up and make a name for themselves.”

Kagiso Rabada‚ who in Potch rekindled some of fire that has flickered too faintly in his bowling in recent months‚ is one such bowler.

So is Olivier‚ along with Andile Phelukwayo‚ who made his debut in the first Test‚ Wayne Parnell‚ who did not play in that game‚ and Dane Paterson‚ who replaced Morkel and could take his Test bow.

“‘KG’ [Rabada] will be leading the attack now and I can learn a lot from him‚” Olivier said.

“I also learn a lot from the senior players so I really don’t feel there’s added pressure on me or the rest of the guys.”

What South Africa have lost on the swings in Morkel’s injury they have gained on the roundabouts with the news that Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been removed from the equation with a thigh problem.

Iqbal‚ a veteran of 52 Tests‚ is Bangladesh’s third most capped player.

