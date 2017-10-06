CSA fuel uncertainty over Lorgat departure

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani told a press conference in Bloemfontein on Friday that he hoped to answer some of the questions that swirl around the abrupt end of Haroon Lorgat’s tenure as chief executive.

Then Nenzani did his best not to answer them.

News that CSA and Lorgat had parted ways broke last Monday and the story quickly spun out of the board’s control.

More than a week later CSA have yet to explain fully why they took that decision — not least because the board and Lorgat are in the throes of thrashing out a settlement on a contract that was due to run until 2019.

Consequently CSA are struggling to plug frequent leaks on the saga‚ and Nenzani took his opportunity to make plain his objections to the reporting of the story even as he declined to confirm or deny the board’s current hopelessly vague and insubstantial version.

“It is not possible for us to go into the nitty-gritty details of that relationship (with Lorgat) in terms of what happened‚” he said.

“However‚ we’re coming here because a number of untruths have been published. We did not give specific reasons‚ except to say in our statement (last Monday) that the relationship has irretrievably broken down.

“But a lot of reasons have been put on the table by various individuals that have been quoted in the media — so-called reliable sources from CSA.

“And that creates a lot of doubt in the minds of the public. It creates a lot of uncertainty.

“We’re here today and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to answer some of your questions in a manner that is within the legal prescripts of the Acts that govern employment relationships.”

But Nenzani only fuelled that uncertainty with claims like: “The media talks about Lorgat being sacked because he could not clinch a [T20 Global League] broadcast deal. That’s not true.