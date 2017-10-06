Dean Elgar became the first South African to reach 1000 tests runs in a calendar year since 2012 in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Elgar was 72 not out after the first session of the second test against Bangladesh‚ which ended with South Africa 126 without loss.

Aiden Markram‚ who was run out for 97 by Elgar on his debut in the first test in Potchefstroom‚ was 54 not out.

Elgar reached his landmark with the last ball of the fourth over of Friday’s play‚ a delivery from Subashis Roy‚ that he drove through mid-on for four.

The last South African to make it to 1000 runs in a year was Hashim Amla‚ and Elgar went into the match 16 runs shy of the mark.

Bangladesh won the toss and‚ perhaps‚ declined to bat first on what appeared to be a sound surface.