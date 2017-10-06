Elgar reaches 1000-run milestone as SA dominate first session
Dean Elgar became the first South African to reach 1000 tests runs in a calendar year since 2012 in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Elgar was 72 not out after the first session of the second test against Bangladesh‚ which ended with South Africa 126 without loss.
Aiden Markram‚ who was run out for 97 by Elgar on his debut in the first test in Potchefstroom‚ was 54 not out.
Elgar reached his landmark with the last ball of the fourth over of Friday’s play‚ a delivery from Subashis Roy‚ that he drove through mid-on for four.
The last South African to make it to 1000 runs in a year was Hashim Amla‚ and Elgar went into the match 16 runs shy of the mark.
Bangladesh won the toss and‚ perhaps‚ declined to bat first on what appeared to be a sound surface.
It seems the nightmare of their second innings in Potch‚ where they were dismissed for their record low of 90 despite good batting conditions‚ remains alive in their heads.
South Africa won that match by 333 runs‚ but in the winning of it Morne Morkel was ruled out for up to six weeks with a torn side.
Wayne Parnell replaced Morkel in the team for the second test.
Bangladesh made four changes‚ the most important of them forced — Soumya Sarkar replaced Tamim Iqbal‚ who has a thigh problem.
- TimesLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE