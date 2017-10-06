Cricket

Markram makes his mark with maiden test ton

06 October 2017 - 15:49 By Telford Vice‚ Bloemfontein
Aiden Markram of the Proteas during day 1 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval on October 06, 2017 in Bloemfontein.
Aiden Markram of the Proteas during day 1 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval on October 06, 2017 in Bloemfontein.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Aiden Markram scored his maiden test century to help South Africa build what will surely be a mountain of runs against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Markram was 135 not out at tea on the first day of the second test‚ which South Africa reached on 256/1 after being put in to bat.

With Dean Elgar‚ Markram shared an opening stand of 243‚ which ended in the third over before tea when Elgar was caught at fine leg off medium pacer Subashis Roy for 113.

The fielder was Mustafizur Rhaman‚ who had Elgar dropped by wicketkeeper Liton Das when he was 109.

Elgar took guard needing 16 runs to become the first South African to reach 1000 tests runs in a calendar year since Hashim Amla in 2012.

Elgar reaches 1000-run milestone as SA dominate first session

Dean Elgar became the first South African to reach 1000 tests runs in a calendar year since 2012 in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Sport
2 hours ago

He reached the landmark with the last ball of the fourth over‚ a delivery from Subashis‚ that he drove through mid-on for four.

Then Elgar set about repairing the damage he caused by running out Markram for 97 on his debut in Potchefstroom in the first test.

Bangladesh won the toss and‚ perhaps‚ declined to bat first on what appeared to be a sound surface.

It seems the nightmare of their second innings in Potch‚ where they were dismissed for their record low of 90 despite good batting conditions‚ remains alive in their heads.

South Africa won that match by 333 runs‚ but in the winning of it Morne Morkel was ruled out for up to six weeks with a torn side.

Wayne Parnell replaced Morkel in the team for the second test.

Bangladesh made four changes‚ the most important of them forced — Soumya Sarkar replaced Tamim Iqbal‚ who has a thigh problem.

Most read

  1. Molangoane was 'sick'‚ says Komphela on Chiefs winger's mystery absence Soccer
  2. Markram makes his mark with maiden test ton Cricket
  3. Baxter promises a more aggressive Bafana in attack Soccer
  4. Nigeria on the verge of being first African team at Russia 2018 World Cup Soccer
  5. Elgar reaches 1000-run milestone as SA dominate first session Cricket

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X