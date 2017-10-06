Aiden Markram scored his maiden test century to help South Africa build what will surely be a mountain of runs against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Markram was 135 not out at tea on the first day of the second test‚ which South Africa reached on 256/1 after being put in to bat.

With Dean Elgar‚ Markram shared an opening stand of 243‚ which ended in the third over before tea when Elgar was caught at fine leg off medium pacer Subashis Roy for 113.

The fielder was Mustafizur Rhaman‚ who had Elgar dropped by wicketkeeper Liton Das when he was 109.

Elgar took guard needing 16 runs to become the first South African to reach 1000 tests runs in a calendar year since Hashim Amla in 2012.