Rabada earns SA command of second Test

Kagiso Rabada earned South Africa complete control of the second Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Rabada took 5/33 in Bangladesh’s first innings to become the most successful bowler in Test cricket this year.

His performance also condemned the visitors to a reply of 147 to South Africa’s first innings of 573/4 declared.

Bangladesh followed on, and were seven without loss at stumps — or still 419 runs away from making South Africa bat again.

The start of play was delayed by the weather for 90 minutes but the home side made up for the lost time by scoring 145 in the 30 overs they faced before declaring seven overs after lunch.

Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis added centuries to those scored by Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram on Friday, marking only the second time that four South Africans have made hundreds in one Test innings and the fourth time Bangladesh have suffered that ignominy.

South Africa’s other century city was St John’s in Antigua in April 2005, when AB de Villiers, Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis and Ashwell Prince all advanced to three figures.

Amla scored 132 and Du Plessis 135 not out, his first century in 16 completed Test innings.