SA's bowlers continue where batsmen left off to heap pressure on Bangladesh

South Africa’s bowlers have added four wickets to the four centuries their batsmen scored in the second test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein.

The visitors were 61/4 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 573/4 declared at tea on the second day on Saturday.

The start of play was delayed by the weather for 90 minutes but the home side made up for the lost time by scoring 145 in the 30 overs they faced before declaring seven overs after lunch.

Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis added centuries to those scored by Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram on Friday, marking only the second time that four South Africans have made hundreds in one test innings and the fourth time Bangladesh have suffered that ignominy.

South Africa’s other century city was St John’s in Antigua in April 2005, when AB de Villiers, Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis and Ashwell Prince all advanced to three figures.

Amla scored 132 and Du Plessis 135 not out, his first century in 16 completed test innings.

Their partnership was worth 247, the second double-century stand of the innings following the 243 openers Elgar and Markram shared.