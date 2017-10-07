Tears for Markram's hundred‚ 'failure' for Mushfiqur

South Africa’s Aiden Markram was kinder to Bangladesh after stumps than during play on the first day of the second test in Bloemfontein on Friday.

“They were at us quite a bit‚” opening batsman Markram said. “The scoreboard says they didn’t bowl well but I don’t think that was the case: they bowled with great energy and good intensity.”

The scoreboard would yell that it has been misquoted.

Markram drilled the visitors’ attack to all parts of the largest outfield in the country to score 143‚ his maiden test century in his second test.

He helped the home side reach 428/3‚ which tied their second-highest score on the first day of a test and marked only the fifth time in all their 417 matches that they have gone past 400 on the first day.

Dean Elgar’s 113 made him the first South African since Hashim Amla in 2012 to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year.