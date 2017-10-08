Cricket

LUNCH | Proteas closing in on series victory against Bangladesh in Bloem

08 October 2017 - 12:34 By Telford Vice
Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas celebrates the wicket of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh during day 2 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval on October 07, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas celebrates the wicket of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh during day 2 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval on October 07, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Struggling Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim soldiered on against medical advice after taking a blow on the helmet in the second Test in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The visitors’ captain was dismissed for 26 on the stroke of lunch on the third day‚ which Bangladesh‚ following on‚ reached on 92/4 — still 334 runs short of making South Africa bat again.

Mushfiqur was 11 not out when he ducked into a short delivery from Duanne Olivier in the 13th over of the day.

The ball crashed solidly into the side of his helmet‚ and he staggered away from his stumps before sinking to his knees and rolling onto his side.

Play was held up for several minutes while Mushfiqur received medical attention.

Among those in attendance was Mohammed Moosajee‚ South Africa’s team manager and a medical doctor.

South Africa team management said Moosajee advised Mushfiqur to leave the field but instead a replacement helmet was called for and he batted on.

In Wellington in January‚ Mushfiqur was stretchered off the field and hospitalised after being struck on the helmet by Neil Wagner‚ the climax of a battle with New Zealand’s bowlers in which he was hit 19 times in 80 minutes.

Mushfiqur’s brave innings was ended with what became the last ball before lunch‚ when he offered no stroke to Wayne Parnell and was trapped in front.

Mushfiqur faced 32 balls after he was hit.

Bangladesh‚ who followed on 426 runs behind‚ resumed on seven without loss and were reduced to 29/2 when Kagiso Rabada had Soumya Sarkar caught behind and Imrul Kayes taken at second slip.

That gave Rabada‚ who is already the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket this year‚ 99 career scalps.

Another strike in the match and he will become‚ at 22‚ the youngest bowler to claim 100 Test wickets for South Africa.

South Africa took the lead in the two-match series by winning the first Test in Potchefstroom by 333 runs.

READ MORE:

Can Ottis Gibson lift Proteas?

Ottis Delroy Gibson of Barbados, the new coach of South Africa’s national cricket team, has been given a simple brief: win the 2019 World Cup. Easier ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Proteas pile on the misery as tourists go to pieces in Bloem

Men were up against boys on both sides of the boundary here yesterday, but only on one side were events worthy of being called a contest.
Sport
14 hours ago

T20GL can change face of SA cricket

It has already been typecast as the pot of gold at the end of local franchises' rainbow but the T20 Global League has the potential of being much ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Difficult to gauge Boks’ progress this season because they were wildly ... Rugby
  2. Bafana coach Baxter and stand-in captain Khune credit win over Burkina Faso to ... Soccer
  3. Nigeria first African country to qualify for World Cup, Ghana eliminated Soccer
  4. LUNCH | Proteas closing in on series victory against Bangladesh in Bloem Cricket
  5. Burkina Faso coach Duarte not giving up of making it to Russia next year Soccer

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear

Related articles

  1. 'Rambo' Rabada is human‚ even if Bangladesh don't think so Cricket
  2. Can Ottis Gibson lift Proteas? Sport
  3. Proteas pile on the misery as tourists go to pieces in Bloem Sport
  4. T20GL can change face of SA cricket Sport
  5. Three-day test matches is the way to go Sport
  6. Here's how CSA intends on moving forward Sport
  7. Proteas' fast bowlers nurse pain on sidelines Sport
  8. Rabada earns SA command of second Test Cricket
  9. SA's bowlers continue where batsmen left off to heap pressure on Bangladesh Cricket
X