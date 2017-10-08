Cricket

Rabada smash records as Proteas crush Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs

08 October 2017 - 14:44 By Telford Vice
Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas celebrate the wicket of Mominul Haque of Bangladesh during day 3 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval on October 08, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Kagiso Rabada broke records and Bangladesh’s hearts to bowl South Africa to a crushing victory in the second test in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Rabada’s match haul of 10/63‚ which marked the third time he has taken 10 wickets in only 22 tests‚ made him the leading bowler in test cricket this year‚ and at 22 the youngest to claim 100 scalps for South Africa.

He took 5/30 in Bangladesh’s second innings to power South Africa to their win‚ which they earned by an innings and 254 runs with more than two days to spare.

South Africa’s triumph was complete just less than an hour before the scheduled tea interval on the third day.

That gave the home side‚ who won the first test by 333 runs in Potchefstroom on Monday‚ the series 2-0.

Bangladesh‚ who followed on 426 runs behind South Africa’s declaration of 573/4‚ resumed on seven without loss and were soon reduced to 29/2 when Rabada had Soumya Sarkar taken behind and Mominul Haque caught at deep midwicket to go to 99 wickets.

Rabada’s 100th was Mahmudullah‚ who tried to drive a lifting delivery and edged it to Dean Elgar in the gully.

Mahmudullah’s 43 off 59 balls was the best performance of Bangladesh’s in terms of runs scored and balls faced.

Despite his team’s abjectly poor display‚ Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim earned South Africa’s respect for soldiering on against medical advice after taking a fearsome blow on the helmet.

Mushfiqur was 11 not out when he ducked into a short delivery from Duanne Olivier.

The ball crashed solidly into the side of the batsman’s helmet‚ and he staggered away from his stumps before sinking to his knees and rolling onto his side.

Play was held up for several minutes while Mushfiqur received medical attention.

Among those in attendance was Mohammed Moosajee‚ South Africa’s team manager and a medical doctor.

South Africa team management said Moosajee advised Mushfiqur to leave the field. Instead a replacement helmet was called for and he batted on.

The on-fire Olivier’s next ball was another bouncer‚ which Mushfiqur avoided.

But the fast bowler then smacked Mahmudullah on the helmet‚ this time without noticeable consequences. In Wellington in January‚ Mushfiqur was stretchered off the field and hospitalised after being struck on the helmet by Neil Wagner‚ the climax of a battle with New Zealand’s bowlers in which he was hit 19 times in 80 minutes.

Mushfiqur’s brave innings was ended at 26 with what became the last ball before lunch when he offered no stroke to Wayne Parnell and was trapped in front.

Mushfiqur‚ who faced 32 balls after he was hit‚ was taken to hospital after his dismissal.

“I had a few tests and I’m fine,” he said after returning to the ground for the post-match interviews."

