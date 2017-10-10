The inaugural T20 Global League (T20GL) has been declared dead in the water‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board took the decision to put the tournament‚ which was scheduled to have started on November 3‚ on ice for a year at an emergency teleconference on Tuesday.

Last week CSA’s acting chief executive‚ Thabang Moroe‚ said the T20GL was set to lose US$25-million — more than half the board’s cash reserves.

With less than a month to go before the start of the tournament, CSA is scrambling to secure both the broadcast deal and the title sponsor with a number of logistical challenges still to navigate.