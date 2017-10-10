Cricket

Cricket SA's T20 Global League put on hold

10 October 2017 - 13:10 By Telford Vice
Javed Afridi and Quinton de Kock during the T20 Global League Launch at Bvlgari Hotel London on June 19, 2017 in London, England.
Image: Jordan Mansfield/Gallo Images

The inaugural T20 Global League (T20GL) has been declared dead in the water‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board took the decision to put the tournament‚ which was scheduled to have started on November 3‚ on ice for a year at an emergency teleconference on Tuesday.

Last week CSA’s acting chief executive‚ Thabang Moroe‚ said the T20GL was set to lose US$25-million — more than half the board’s cash reserves.

With less than a month to go before the start of the tournament, CSA is scrambling to secure both the broadcast deal and the title sponsor with a number of logistical challenges still to navigate. 

