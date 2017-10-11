CSA points finger at Lorgat for T20GL slip

Cricket SA acting CEO Thabang Moroe yesterday indicated that a lack of transparency by former CEO Haroon Lorgat may have had an impact on the postponement of the T20 Global League.

CSA's board announced the T20GL, which was slated to start on November 3, had been put on ice until next year, saying hosting the tournament now would have hurt its pocket to the tune of $6-million to $8-million a year for the next five years.

Lorgat and CSA parted ways amicably last month, citing a breakdown in his relationship with the board.

Lorgat could not be reached for comment.

"The board takes full responsibility in terms of what's happened because the board took its trust and placed it in the hands of a few individuals. Not all the information the board needed in order for it to be comfortable enough to continue with the league at this stage was forthcoming," Moroe said.

"That information wasn't forthcoming and some of it is still not forthcoming. I'm dealing with information that's been available to me for the past week-and-a-half.

"There's still more information that I need in front of me and to give to my board and the team I need to work with so we can come out with all of this information. The board wasn't fully apprised.

"Our model works, but the model within which the T20GL was going to operate needs to have money supporting it and that wasn't going to come from CSA alone."

Moroe also said CSA was in contact with Lorgat but did not rule out the possibility of an investigation.

"Chances are it may happen, but I won't be able to answer for the board because I'm acting in his capacity. Chances are it may but I can't confirm that. There is a possibility for an investigation," Moroe said.

The acting CEO said the contracts signed with players and suppliers would be honoured.

He added that CSA was not in a position to lose more money, which informed the board's decision to temporarily pull the plug on the tournament.