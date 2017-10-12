If you were keen on seeing how AB de Villiers and JP Duminy got on for the SA Invitation XI in their one-day tour match against the Bangladeshis in Bloemfontein on Thursday‚ you should stop living in the past.

Instead invest yourself in the future in the shape of Aiden Markram and Matthew Breetzke — combined age 41 — who between them scored 153 of the 256 runs the home side needed to win by six wickets with 3.3 overs to spare.

Markram‚ who turned 23 last Wednesday‚ clipped 82 off 68 balls with eight fours and a six. Breetzke‚ who won’t be 19 until November 3‚ hit nine fours in his 71‚ which came off 100 deliveries. Together they put on 147 for the first wicket.

Neither Markram nor Breetzke are in the squad that will play the first of three one-day internationals against Bangladesh in Kimberley on Sunday. But they should have plenty of opportunities in future.

For now‚ South Africans will have to be satisfied with oldsters like De Villiers and Duminy — combined age 66 — who knocked off 77 of the remaining target.