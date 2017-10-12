Markram‚ Breetzke outshine De Villiers‚ Duminy against Bangladesh
If you were keen on seeing how AB de Villiers and JP Duminy got on for the SA Invitation XI in their one-day tour match against the Bangladeshis in Bloemfontein on Thursday‚ you should stop living in the past.
Instead invest yourself in the future in the shape of Aiden Markram and Matthew Breetzke — combined age 41 — who between them scored 153 of the 256 runs the home side needed to win by six wickets with 3.3 overs to spare.
Markram‚ who turned 23 last Wednesday‚ clipped 82 off 68 balls with eight fours and a six. Breetzke‚ who won’t be 19 until November 3‚ hit nine fours in his 71‚ which came off 100 deliveries. Together they put on 147 for the first wicket.
Neither Markram nor Breetzke are in the squad that will play the first of three one-day internationals against Bangladesh in Kimberley on Sunday. But they should have plenty of opportunities in future.
For now‚ South Africans will have to be satisfied with oldsters like De Villiers and Duminy — combined age 66 — who knocked off 77 of the remaining target.
Duminy was stumped for 34 to end a stand of 62 with De Villiers‚ who was caught behind for 43. Mahmudullah claimed both scalps.
The result would seem to suggest Bangladesh are in for the kind of hidings inflicted on them in the test series‚ where South Africa won by 333 runs and an innings and 254 runs.
But there were signs of better times ahead for the visitors‚ with Shakib Al Hasan celebrating his return from a break with 68 off 67 balls and Sabbir Rahman facing 54 balls for his 52 in the Bangladeshis’ total of 255.
Happily‚ Mushfiqur Rahim‚ who was hospitalised after being clanged on the helmet by Duanne Olivier in the second test in Bloem at the weekend‚ got back on the horse to score 22.
Robbie Frylinck — who was on a hattrick — Malusi Siboto‚ Mbulelo Budaza and Aaron Phangiso took two wickets each.
Like Markram and Breetzke‚ none of them are in South Africa’s ODI squad.
In fact‚ of the XI who played on Thursday‚ only De Villiers and Duminy are in the mix for Sunday.
No pressure‚ fellas.
- TimesLIVE
