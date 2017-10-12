Two SA cricketing comets set to blaze in Bloem

Two of South African cricket's brightest comets will come around again on Thursday. Or are they going?

One was last seen in a South Africa shirt in June, the other in July. Neither would have picked a meaningless game at the country's most unlovely major ground for their return.

But it is what it is, and AB de Villiers and JP Duminy are part of the SA Invitation XI who will play a 50-over match against the touring Bangladeshis at Bloemfontein's oval, where unadorned concrete as grey as death itself crumbles gracelessly all around and the pitch is about as interesting as dandruff.

The fact that South Africa's squad for the one-day series against Bangladesh, which starts in Kimberley on Sunday, was announced more than a week ago tells us all we need to know about the lack of importance of Thursday's match. If the game held any relevance for the national selectors, who have not yet had the chance to see South Africa's players in one-day action this season, they would have waited until it was over to pick the squad.