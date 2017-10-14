Proteas to start 2019 World Cup journey in Kimberley

Bangladesh have never beaten South Africa in a match of any description in this country‚ a fact that seems unlikely to be made redundant when the teams meet in a one-day international in Kimberley on Sunday.

Not that Faf du Plessis was reading from that script on Saturday‚ when he said: “Bangladesh have proven in white-ball cricket that they can perform outside of their own country‚ as recently as the Champions Trophy where they made the semifinals.

“Their record in test cricket away from home is completely different. But they’re a very different side when it comes to white-ball cricket.”

The visitors have Shakib Al Hasan‚ the world’s top-ranked allrounder in all three formats‚ back in harness — which can only do them good in the wake of the thrashings they suffered in the test series.

With Shakib no doubt watching from his couch having taken a break from all that‚ South Africa won by 333 runs in Potchefstroom and by an innings and 254 runs in Bloemfontein‚ where the match didn’t make it to the end of the third day.

But does a batting and bowling Shakib trump a batting and fielding AB de Villiers?