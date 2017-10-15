Cricket

Mushfiqur makes history as Bangladesh post highest total against SA

15 October 2017 - 14:11 By Telford Vice
Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh during the 1st Momentum ODI match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Diamond Oval on October 15, 2017 in Kimberley, South Africa.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Mushfiqur Rahim went where no Bangladeshi has gone before in the first one-day international against South Africa in Kimberley on Sunday.

For the first time in the 34 matches the countries’ teams have contested since they first clashed 15 years ago‚ Mushfiqur’s undefeated 110 marked Bangladesh’s first century‚ regardless of format‚ against South Africa.

That helped the visitors reach 278/7‚ their highest total in an ODI versus the South Africans.

But Bangladesh are likely to struggle to keep South Africa’s batting line-up in check at a ground where the lowest total yet defended in an ODI is New Zealand’s 279/8 in January 2013 — when South Africa were dismissed for 252 and lost half their wickets to run outs.

Mushfiqur took guard in the 15th over and raised his bat to celebrate his fifth ODI hundred in the 45th‚ to the raucous delight of scores of Bangladeshi supporters.

He took 108 balls to get to three figures‚ and in all faced 116 deliveries and hit 11 fours and two sixes.

Although helped by the Diamond Oval’s flat pitch and cosy straight boundaries‚ and indifferent bowling — Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir excepted — Mushfiqur earned his applause with a plucky‚ error-free innings.

His effort was made more impressive by the fact that‚ a week ago‚ he was hospitalised after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Duanne Olivier during the second test in Bloemfontein.

Mushfiqur shared stands of 59 with Shakib Al Hasan‚ 69 with Mahmudullah‚ and 42 with Sabbir Rahman.

Bangladesh won the toss for the third time in the three international matches they have played on their tour‚ but for the first time they chose to bat.

Despite the favourable conditions their only batsman aside from Mushfiqur to reach 30 was opener Imrul Kayes‚ who scored 31.

Rabada delivered a fine opening spell of six overs in which he took 1/11 on his way to a haul of 4/43‚ and Tahir — who had Kayes dropped on 16 by Quinton de Kock in his first over — claimed 1/45.

