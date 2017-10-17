Robbie Frylinck was already in high school by the time Wiaan Mulder was born‚ but they shared the same joy on Tuesday.

Allrounder Mulder‚ just 19‚ was named as a replacement in South Africa’s one-day squad for the remaining two matches of the series against Bangladesh. He comes in for Wayne Parnell‚ who has been forced out with a groin injury.

Frylinck‚ 33‚ has been named in the squad to play two T20s against the Bangladeshis. Like Mulder‚ Frylinck is uncapped.

“The selection of Robbie provides another opportunity to explore our depth in the important allrounder position‚” selection convenor Linda Zondi was quoted as saying in a Cricket South Africa release.

“Apart from his bowling strengths he has a proven record as a finisher with the bat.”

Mulder scored 70 not out‚ 127 not out and 79 in his previous three innings for the Lions‚ albeit in first-class matches.

He was 18 not out against the Knights in Potchefstroom at stumps on Monday‚ an innings that will remain unfinished now that he has joined the national squad. Perhaps the scorecard entry should be “retired selected”.

Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir are rested from the T20 squad‚ which includes Beuran Hendricks‚ Aaron Phangiso and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Faf du Plessis‚ who missed the T20 series in England in June because of his wife Imari’s pregnancy‚ reclaims his place along with the captaincy.

The ODIs will be played in Paarl on Wednesday and East London on Sunday‚ with the T20s in Bloemfontein next Thursday and Potchefstroom next Sunday.

South Africa T20 squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain)‚ Hashim Amla‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Quinton de Kock‚ AB de Villiers‚ JP Duminy‚ Robbie Frylinck‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ David Miller‚ Mangaliso Mosehle‚ Dane Paterson‚ Aaron Phangiso‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Tabraiz Shamsi.