First crack of the whip

Allan Donald won't be unhappy that Wiaan Mulder has been plucked from the crease in Potchefstroom and packed off to Paarl.

Mulder was batting for the Lions against the Knights on Monday in a first-class match in Potch that is scheduled to end on Thursday.

His call-up was announced on Tuesday, and he will on Wednesday be part of South Africa's squad for the second ODI against Bangladesh.

Mulder's inclusion comes at the expense of Wayne Parnell, who has been ruled out of the past two ODIs with a groin injury.

But Donald would no doubt prefer to see it as part of South Africa coach Ottis Gibson's grand plan for the 2019 World Cup.

"He wants to see youngsters, and I think it will be good to see some young guys we've never seen before," Donald said.

"I've read some names I haven't seen play that much, but the fact that Ottis wants to play fringe players is wonderful."

That might make Donald sound like someone who wants his old job back. He was South Africa's bowling coach under Gary Kirsten, and Gibson has yet to choose his assistants.

There is no doubting that Mulder fits the bill. He is only 19 but has been playing for South Africa's Under-19 side since 2015.

An all-rounder, he has scored two half-centuries in five innings for the "Test" team and taken a dozen wickets at 15.33.

Those will remain simply numbers indicating potential until Mulder shows that he belongs at the highest level.

So, he should need no motivation should he make his debut today.

On the evidence of the first ODI in Kimberley on Sunday, South Africa should be able to beat Bangladesh even if they put their support staff on the field.

The visitors, who lost both Tests by wide margins, looked up for it when they totalled a decent 278/7. But South Africa dominated at the crease, where Quinton de Kock made 168 and Hashim Amla 110 not out to clinch victory by 10 wickets with 7.1 overs to spare.

It is not difficult imagining something similar happening today.