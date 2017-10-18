Now for the harder part. Mulder‚ only 19 but a veteran of South Africa’s under-19 team‚ could make his debut on Wednesday.

“I’m not too sure if I’m ready‚” he said.

“But I’m just going to go out there and do my best and play with freedom. That’s all I can control.”

He’s taking his cue from another of South Africa’s bright young things.

“Aiden Markram told me a couple of months ago‚ ‘Go out there and be yourself. Don’t try and prove a point to anybody. Don’t try and be somebody that you’re not.’

“Just having that peace of mind‚ that no matter what‚ you’ll still be the same person‚ is quite a big thing. It’s helped me with my success‚ going out there and not worrying too much about what the guys are saying or what they might say afterwards.

“A lot of young guys struggle with that because the mindset of just being yourself is tough.

“As a young guy you want to impress. You want to be the big guy. You want to be the guy who stands up when the occasion is there.”

The occasion could well be there on Wednesday or in the last match of the series in East London on Sunday if Ottis Gibson’s views on Mulder are to be taken at face value.