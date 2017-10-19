AB de Villiers didn’t look like someone who had come to talk about his career-best score when he arrived for his press conference after the second one-day international in Paarl on Wednesday.

Instead he snuck into the room stage left and wore the look of a man who was happy just to be around.

Hours earlier‚ De Villiers’s blistering 176 had taken South Africa to a total of 353/6‚ a record for Boland Park.

Bangladesh were dispensed with for 249 in 47.5 overs as South Africa clinched victory by 104 runs to seal the series 2-0.

“Even if he had got out for a hundred it would have been a different game‚” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said.

“But those other 76 runs made a difference.”

Maybe De Villiers didn’t think so as he sat down and spoke with something like softness in his voice and in his eyes. Or maybe he had other things to think about. It had‚ after all‚ been a while.

He was last in a South Africa shirt at the Champions Trophy in England in June‚ and a lot had changed.