Dale Steyn feels for T20 Global League youngsters

19 October 2017 - 16:09 By Telford Vice in Cape Town
South African bowler Dale Steyn, right, celebrates after dismissing England batsman James Taylor, middle, during the first day of the cricket test at Kingsmead in Durban. Steyn's injury woes continued on Tuesday 26 January 2016 as South Africa ruled him out of the five-match one-day international series against England shortly after they secured a consolation victory in the final test.
Image: Gallo Images

To the list of reasons for your disappointment at the T20 Global League’s (T20GL) postponement‚ add Dale Steyn’s comeback.

Steyn‚ who last played a match in November 2016‚ when he broke a shoulder‚ was all set to let fly in the tournament‚ which was scheduled to start on November 3.

But Cricket South Africa put the T20GL on hold for a year after they discovered‚ they say‚ that it would lead to losses of US$25-million.

Now Steyn is targetting whatever CSA put in the T20GL’s place — the franchise T20 competition is the leading option — for his return.

Not that the preeminent fast bowler of the age is looking for sympathy.

“I do feel for the younger guys‚ who were set to earn some cash and were maybe looking at buying a flat or a car‚” Steyn said on Thursday.

“The excitement gets to you‚ especially when you’re young and all of a sudden you get an opportunity to earn US$100 000.

“Can you imagine being 21 and someone offering you US$100 000 and three weeks later them saying‚ ‘You’re not getting it anymore’? It kind of ruins your plans and hopes.

“I feel for those guys‚ whereas the older players not so much. They’re set.

“If you look at AB [de Villiers]‚ any team in the world would take him. He doesn’t have to prove himself.

“But maybe somebody like Dane Paterson‚ who’s just making his way‚ who was set to earn some money‚ this would have been a nice platform for him and other guys. He’s one of many.

“It’s unfortunate but you can’t count your chickens before they hatch.”

Paterson‚ 28 and only six white-ball games into his international career‚ fetched R1.755-million at the player auction in August.

Steyn‚ 34 with 85 Tests‚ 116 one-day internationals and 42 T20 internationals to his name‚ went for the same price.

The South African Cricketers’ Association is negotiating compensation for the players with CSA‚ but they are unlikely to be paid as much as they were promised.

Was Steyn worried about the way cricket was run in South Africa?

“The game will go on‚ whether we’re doing a good job or not‚” he said.

