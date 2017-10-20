Dale Steyn is worried. Not about a bowling arm that has been holstered for almost a year‚ nor the shoulder he broke last November‚ nor the three muscles‚ in his arm‚ chest and back‚ he ruptured all in the same awful moment.

He’s familiar enough with his anatomy to talk about obscure parts of his body as if they are old friends: “My infraspinatus … my coracoid …”

But all the injuries have healed and healed well‚ and he is as good to go as a superbly fit‚ 34-year-old‚ champion fast bowler with 243 international caps could possibly be.

So‚ what is Dale Steyn worried about?

“It’s just: ‘Don’t do anything stupid‚’” he said.

“I go for a run up the mountain and I could get a hamstring injury.

“Or I finally get over all of this and I go and roll my ankle getting out of the car.”