Cricket

Dazzling Du Plessis downed by back injury as SA pile up record total

22 October 2017 - 14:59 By Telford Vice in East London
Faf du Plessis (c) of South Africa during the 3rd Momentum ODI match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Buffalo Park on October 22, 2017 in East London, South Africa.
Faf du Plessis (c) of South Africa during the 3rd Momentum ODI match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Buffalo Park on October 22, 2017 in East London, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Faf du Plessis’ march to a century for South Africa was halted when he left the field on David Miller’s back during the third one-day international against Bangladesh in East London on Sunday.

Du Plessis collapsed at the crease and clutched his lower back after turning for a second run in the 41st over.

On-field medical treatment failed to resolve the issue, and South Africa’s captain was piggybacked by Miller — himself out of action with a groin strain — over the boundary and up the stairs to the dressingroom.

Team management said Du Plessis has suffered an acute lower back strain and would take no further part in the match.

It was an inelegant end to the elegance of Du Plessis’ 91, which flowed off 67 balls with 10 fours and a six.

Du Plessis’ day started well enough when he won the toss for the first time in the five matches Bangladesh have played on their tour and made the sensible decision to bat on what duly turned out to be a willing pitch. 

That set up South Africa’s 369/6, their highest total in the 21 ODIs they have played against Bangladesh and the highest by any side in the 22 ODIs at Buffalo Park.

The home side also broke the ground record in the second match of the series at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday, where they piled up 353/6.

Sunday’s runglut was started by Temba Bavuma — who replaced the rested Hashim Amla — and Quinton de Kock, who shared 119 off 107 balls in a bustling stand for the first wicket.

Both were caught trying to force the pace and both fell to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, Bavuma at long-on for 48 and De Kock by the bowler for 73.

Du Plessis and Aiden Markram, who came in for JP Duminy and made his debut in the format, put on 151 off 114 deliveries before Du Plessis’ mishap.

In fact, neither was dismissed by Bangladesh’s anaemic bowling — five balls after Du Plessis left the scene Markram was run out by Imrul Kayes’ superb direct hit from midwicket trying to take two.

Markram, who scored a fluent 66, was also run out, for 97, on his test debut against the Bangladeshis in Potchefstroom last month.

AB de Villiers, who scored a career-best 176 in Paarl, seemed set for more pyrotechnics when he hammered 20 off 14 balls — including a towering six over extra cover off Mashrafe Mortaza.

But he sliced the next delivery he faced, which was bowled by Rubel Hossain, into the covers and was caught.

South Africa lost five wickets for 52 — Du Plessis’ included — before Farhaan Behardien and Kagiso Rabada righted them with an unbroken stand of 34 off 18 balls.

Behardien scored a steady 33 not out with Rabada ripping three fours and a six, all of them with strokes straight out of the coaching manual, in his unbeaten 23.

Wiaan Mulder, who came in for Dwaine Pretorius, also makes his debut.

De Villiers regains the captaincy reins he relinquished to Du Plessis in August.

READ MORE:

The game itself is to blame for Bangladesh being so weak

The game itself is to blame for Bangladesh being so weak
Sport
17 hours ago

Following footsteps of one of cricket's greats

Pakistan cricket's newest discovery Imam-ul-Haq has some very large footsteps to follow in - those of his uncle, the great Inzamam-ul-Haq.
Sport
17 hours ago

WATCH: JP Duminy get pranked with massive spider

Sue has got time for pranks, hey! Wife to cricket star JP Duminy, she decided to prank her hubby with an enormous fake spider hidden in the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

New low for Bangladesh ahead of last ODI

Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa ebbed to a new low on Friday when it was left to the opposing camp to stand up for them.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dazzling Du Plessis downed by back injury as SA pile up record total Cricket
  2. Mosimane slams referee Bennet for poor showing in their loss to AmaZulu Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela claims a pass mark after ‘hectic week’ Soccer
  4. Veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe wants to inspire the young generation Soccer
  5. Sredojevic says Pirates on course despite dropping crucial points Soccer

Latest Videos

[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport

Related articles

  1. The game itself is to blame for Bangladesh being so weak Sport
  2. Following footsteps of one of cricket's greats Sport
  3. WATCH: JP Duminy get pranked with massive spider TshisaLIVE
  4. New low for Bangladesh ahead of last ODI Cricket
  5. Repaired Steyn wary of doing 'anything stupid' Cricket
  6. Dale Steyn feels for T20 Global League youngsters Cricket
  7. After everything‚ AB de Villiers is still at centre stage Cricket
  8. AB in devastating form Cricket
  9. Cricket SA's T20 Global League probe to follow 'parallel processes' Cricket
  10. AB de Villiers blows away Bangladesh to guide Proteas to series win Cricket
  11. AB De Villiers's career-best ODI score puts SA in pole position for series win Cricket
  12. ANALYSIS: Cricket SA evoke ghosts of bonus scandal over T20GL mess Cricket
X