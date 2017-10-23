Black hole for Bangladesh
23 October 2017 - 07:21
Bangladesh would have been forgiven for wanting to disappear into a hole during their third ODI against South Africa at Buffalo Park In East London on Sunday.
Bangladesh were dismissed for 169 in 40.4 overs in reply to 369/6 for South Africa to seal a 3-0 series whitewash.
South Africa's total was a record high in 21 ODIs against Bangladesh and in all 22 games in the format at this ground.
