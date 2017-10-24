Gayle denies massage flash

In a defamation hearing on Monday, star West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle denied exposing his genitals to a massage therapist, claiming an Australian media group was out to "destroy" him.

The lurid accusations were made by Fairfax Media's The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times in a series of stories in January last year.

They claimed the all-rounder exposed himself to a female masseuse in a dressing room at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and "indecently propositioned" her.

On the opening day of his defamation action, Gayle's lawyer told the New South Wales Supreme Court the allegations were "quite foul" and "wrong".

"They intended to blacken his name. They want to destroy him," Bruce McClintock said, The Sydney Morning Herald reported from the courtroom.

The newspaper cited Gayle as telling the court "it never happened".

"It's the most hurtful thing I've come across in my life," he said.