Proteas test batsman and makeshift ODI opener Temba Bavuma has said he has enjoyed the energy that new coach Ottis Gibson has brought to the team.

Gibson took over from Russell Domingo and the Proteas have had a perfect start to their long and defining 2017-18 summer with easy test and ODI wins against Bangladesh.

Sunday’s second T20I against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom will be the last international assignment before the Boxing Day four-day day-night test against Zimbabwe at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

“I’ve enjoyed the energy he’s bought to the team. He’s quite a funny guy but also very knowledgeable‚” Bavuma said.

“I’ve had numerous chats with him on many aspects of the game and that also includes bowling. I can already see the value he’s added to the team.”

Bavuma’s value to the Proteas is not always noticed until they team are in trouble.

The example was during the England test series‚ which South Africa lost 3-1 when Bavuma embellished his salvage-man reputation repeatedly during the series.

Against the weaker Bangladesh side‚ Bavuma didn’t make the most of the opportunities that came his way to fill his boots as his other top order comrades relished the benign batting conditions. They were a world away from the seaming monsters SA encountered in England but Bavuma seemingly relishes the fact he’s s firefighter.

Those types of batsmen are a rare breed and they are often castigated for their poor 50 to 100 conversion rates.

Bavuma has only converted one of his 10 50-plus scores into a century but the 27-year-old said it’s an issue that can be rectified.

“To an extent there is a sense of weariness but looking back at things‚ I don’t think there’s much to worry about‚” he said.

“If I can keep contributing and scoring runs‚ I’ll do enough to be in the team. As a batsman you want to be scoring 150s and making those big contributions and looking at the role that I perform in the test team‚ you need guys who’ll be able to do that.

“That’s the next challenge in my career and if it happens‚ it happens and if those hundreds don’t quite come off‚ then so be it. I’ll keep contributing to the team and making sure we get over the line.

“I always pride myself in terms of contributing to the team and I think I’ve managed to do that at key times.

“I know I don’t have those big centuries to account for but I can take confidence and comfort from the fact that I’m always contributing to the team’s winning cause‚ and that’s enough for me.”