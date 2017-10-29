David Andrew Miller! Who the bloody hell do you think you are breaking world records in what should have been a sleepy Sunday afternoon in Potchefstroom?

South Africa’s lusty‚ lively left-hander came to the crease with only half the innings left in the second T20 against Bangladesh‚ and saw a catch dropped off the first ball he faced.

He might also have been taken out of the equation — in two different ways with a single delivery — for a mere 18.

But‚ after 35 deliveries had been bowled to him‚ Miller raised his bat to celebrate conquering not only his maiden century in the format at this level but also the fastest yet scored in internationals in the format.

Miller raced into cricket’s history books with the help of seven fours and nine sixes — or more than 80% of his undefeated 101.

That took South Africa‚ who were put in to bat for the fifth time in the seven games Bangladesh have played on this tour‚ to a total of 224/4.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 141 in 18.3 overs to give the home side victory by 83 runs and with that the distinction of having won every match they played against a touring team for the first time since games were played in all three formats in this country‚ in 2005-06.