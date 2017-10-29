Miller smashes world record in second T20

South Africa’s David Miller smashed the world record for the fastest T20 century in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Miller’s undefeated 101 flew off 36 balls and was spiked with nine sixes and seven fours.

He surged to three figures off 35 balls — 10 fewer than the previous record-holder‚ fellow South African Richard Levi‚ needed to get there against New Zealand in Hamilton in February 2010.

Miller’s blast helped South Africa‚ who were put in to bat in the second match of the series and the last game of Bangladesh’s tour‚ total 224/4.