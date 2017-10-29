One more time with feeling‚ South Africa and Bangladesh will say to themselves as they take the field to play the second T20 in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The South Africans have long since proved their superiority‚ which was undoubted in their home conditions‚ by winning both tests‚ all three one-day internationals and the first T20.

Even so‚ there’s hope of the tide turning‚ if only at the last gasp‚ in some sections of the press.

“They took their sweet time‚ but after more than a month of cricket Bangladesh finally fulfilled their captain’s stated target of looking like they were a team that had come to play and gave their best‚” the Daily Star‚ Bangladesh’s leading English-language newspaper‚ reported.

“That they still lost the first T20 [international] to South Africa on Thursday speaks to the difference in quality between the two sets of players‚ but in being on level terms with South Africa for around 20 of the 40 overs the visitors showed that they still have the will to fight.”

For South Africa‚ the reassurance that they are able play to their potential at will rather than at the behest of the challenge set by their opposition is what will be at stake in Potch.