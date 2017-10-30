Cricket

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle wins defamation case in Australia

30 October 2017 - 09:53 By Reuters
This file photo taken on October 23, 2017 shows West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle leaving the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney. West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle on October 30, 2017 won a defamation case against an Australian media group which claimed he exposed his genitals to a massage therapist.
Image: WILLIAM WEST / AFP

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle won a defamation case against an Australian media company in the New South Wales Supreme Court on Monday over an alleged incident during the 2015 World Cup.

After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury found Fairfax media had failed to establish the truth of a series of reports it ran alleging the 103-Test cricketer had exposed himself to a masseuse during the tournament.

It also found Fairfax had failed to establish that the allegation Gayle had propositioned the masseuse was "substantially true".

"I came all the way from Jamaica to actually defend myself and my character as well. At the end of the day I'm very, very happy," Gayle told reporters outside the court.

"I'm a good man. I'm not guilty."

The jury also found that Fairfax, which publishes The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers, was motivated by "malice" in publishing the stories.

A hearing over the amount of damages will be held at a later date but the defence lawyer for Fairfax said he would be considering an appeal, local media reported.

