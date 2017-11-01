Gibson asks Frylinck to use T20 Challenge to fight for place in SA squad

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson has asked veteran Dolphins all-rounder Robbie Frylinck to use this month's Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge to fight for a place in the Proteas side for the limited overs series against India in January.

Gibson said he hoped that his decision to hand a debut to Frylinck at the ripe age of 33 would serve as a message to all the high performance cricketers in the country.

The former England bowling coach said regardless of age‚ form would be rewarded and players should use the T20 Challenge to impress the selectors.

“Robbie Frylinck made his debut in the T20s at the age of 33 - there is a message in that to every young or any high performing cricketer in the country‚" said Gibson.

"When I asked around the country everybody said he is one of the best.”

Gibson‚ who will also double up as bowling coach during his two-year tenure at the helm‚ said he hoped to see what an experienced player like Frylinck would bring to the team.

“People will say he is 33 but the youngsters who have come in do not have that experience.

"You want to have a look at young guys but you also want to see what the experienced guys can bring to the table.

"He did well over the two T20 games in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom.

"The ball is now his court to go back to his franchise and do the other stuff around international cricket and make sure that there are more opportunities available to him.”

Promising batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder‚ who made their debuts against Bangladesh‚ were also challenged by Gibson to continue working hard on their game to boost their chances of returning to the national against India and Australia next year.

“Aiden Markram is a real talent and he has started his international career very well.

"We know that in the game of cricket there will be ups and downs but he carries himself very well.

"He looks controlled on the crease and when you watch him in the nets. Hopefully he will be able to carry on that form.

"He has gone back to his franchise and hopefully he will score more runs and carry on that form for the rest of the summer‚” he said.

“Young Wiaan Mulder‚ I saw him playing for his franchise and the selectors told me that he was in the system and he went to the U19 World Cup.

"It was a good opportunity to give him a run in the ODI series so that he could have a feel of what international cricket is all about.

"There was an opportunity to give him a game as well and he did well. I am sure that he went back to franchise cricket buzzing."