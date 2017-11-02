Charl bowled out as his tenure wraps up

Charl Langeveldt's skill and experience could be lost to South African cricket in the wake of the end of his tenure as the national team's bowling coach.

Langeveldt told The Times on Wednesday he was in the running for an overseas position, despite attempts being made to hang onto him.

The appointment in August of Ottis Gibson as South Africa's head coach meant the writing was on the dressing room wall for Langeveldt.

Both are former fast bowlers, and that dressing room wasn't big enough for the two of them - which Gibson confirmed to reporters in Johannesburg on Monday.

Langeveldt seems to have accepted his fate with good grace, saying on Wednesday: "That's how international cricket is; you've got a job one day and the next day you're fired.

"But I understand. You can't have two bowling coaches and that is Ottis' speciality."

Gibson also said on Monday he was "in discussion with CSA [Cricket SA] about a few key positions that I think can make a difference in this country in terms of having elite coaches".

He wants to be able to consult with specially appointed eyes and ears "so when we are on tour and have a couple of injuries and I want to know who is the next-best fast bowler in the country, I have a person I can go to".

"At the moment, if I ask that question, I will be asking the selectors," Gibson said. "They are doing a great job but are not coaches."

Langeveldt confirmed "Ottis has asked me to stay in the system, but let's see if they've got the funds".

Indeed, how much money CSA will have to pay on a new level of coaches after spending more than half their cash reserves on the aborted T20 Global League is a fair question.

Langeveldt is worth keeping, not least because South Africa's bowlers have armed themselves with new tricks since his appointment after the 2015 World Cup.

"That was our biggest department in which we were lacking," Langeveldt said.

"We worked hard on that and now you have a guy like Andile [Phehlukwayo] bowling back-of-the-hand slower balls.

"The skill levels and the death bowling, the last few years, have been outstanding."

Langeveldt was careful to add the credit ... belonged to the bowlers themselves, but his role must be recognised. "There've been ups and downs, but mostly ups," he said.