Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince has welcomed back several Proteas stars to his squad ahead of their Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge opener against the Dolphins in a double header at SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 12.

The Titans take on rivals Highveld Lions in the second match of the day.

Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ JP Duminy‚ Vernon Philander and Dane Paterson are available for selection and Prince admits that he is facing a selection headache and some players could be left out.

The Cape Cobras will start as favourites to lift the trophy next month and Prince can also draw from the quality of Dane Piedt‚ Richard Levi‚ Justin Ontong‚ Jason Smith and Qaasim Adams.

“This is a very good squad and I am going to leave many good players disappointed as they will miss out on final selection‚” Prince said.

“As far as I am concerned‚ every international player in our squad is available for selection for the T20 Challenge starting with a clash against the Dolphins."

The only notable absentee for the start of the tournament is Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell‚ who is still nursing an injury.

Prince said he would wait from an update from the Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team on when he is most likely to return to action.

The Cobras coach said he was excited with the way Paterson has developed into one of the best death bowlers in the country.

“Dane (Paterson) has developed into a very reliable death bowler after making his international debut against Sri Lanka.

"He took 4/32 in a T20 match against England and captured 3/44 in an ODI against Bangladesh recently where his figures could have been better had it not been for a couple of catches that were dropped off his bowling‚” said Prince.

In the batting department‚ Prince has a wealth of experience and the likes of Amla‚ Levi‚ Bavuma‚ Duminy and Ontong will be crucial to their cause if they are to go all the way and lift the trophy.