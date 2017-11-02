Cricket

Prince welcomes back several Proteas stars to his CSA T20 Challenge squad

02 November 2017 - 13:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
General View during day 1 of the Sunfoil Series 2017/18 Cricket match between the Cobras and the Warriors at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on the 16 October 2017.
General View during day 1 of the Sunfoil Series 2017/18 Cricket match between the Cobras and the Warriors at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on the 16 October 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince has welcomed back several Proteas stars to his squad ahead of their Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge opener against the Dolphins in a double header at SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 12.

The Titans take on rivals Highveld Lions in the second match of the day.

Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ JP Duminy‚ Vernon Philander and Dane Paterson are available for selection and Prince admits that he is facing a selection headache and some players could be left out.

The Cape Cobras will start as favourites to lift the trophy next month and Prince can also draw from the quality of Dane Piedt‚ Richard Levi‚ Justin Ontong‚ Jason Smith and Qaasim Adams.

“This is a very good squad and I am going to leave many good players disappointed as they will miss out on final selection‚” Prince said.

“As far as I am concerned‚ every international player in our squad is available for selection for the T20 Challenge starting with a clash against the Dolphins."

The only notable absentee for the start of the tournament is Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell‚ who is still nursing an injury.

Prince said he would wait from an update from the Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team on when he is most likely to return to action.

The Cobras coach said he was excited with the way Paterson has developed into one of the best death bowlers in the country.

“Dane (Paterson) has developed into a very reliable death bowler after making his international debut against Sri Lanka.

"He took 4/32 in a T20 match against England and captured 3/44 in an ODI against Bangladesh recently where his figures could have been better had it not been for a couple of catches that were dropped off his bowling‚” said Prince.

In the batting department‚ Prince has a wealth of experience and the likes of Amla‚ Levi‚ Bavuma‚ Duminy and Ontong will be crucial to their cause if they are to go all the way and lift the trophy.

READ MORE:

Where have all the wins gone in first-class cricket?

By this stage of last season in franchise first-class cricket in South Africa‚ victory had been celebrated nine times more than it has a summer later.
Sport
5 hours ago

'Frylinck must fight for spot'

Coach Ottis Gibson has asked veteran Dolphins all-rounder Robbie Frylinck to use this month's CSA T20 Challenge to fight for a place in the Proteas ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Charl bowled out as his tenure wraps up

Langeveldt sanguine as he discusses possibilities for his future
Sport
8 hours ago

Axed Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt could be lost to SA cricket

Charl Langeveldt’s skill and experience could be lost to South African cricket in the wake of the end of his tenure as the national team’s bowling ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Football will humble you‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 World Cup, says keeper Darren Keet Soccer
  3. Rugby World Cup 2019 draw sets up mouthwatering All Blacks v Boks tie Rugby
  4. Prince welcomes back several Proteas stars to his CSA T20 Challenge squad Cricket
  5. Tottenham now belong with Europe's best, says coach Pochettino Soccer

Latest Videos

Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
'Helicopter man' flies for the first time

Related articles

  1. Where have all the wins gone in first-class cricket? Cricket
  2. 'Frylinck must fight for spot' Cricket
  3. Charl bowled out as his tenure wraps up Cricket
  4. Axed Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt could be lost to SA cricket Cricket
  5. Gibson asks Frylinck to use T20 Challenge to fight for place in SA squad Cricket
  6. Gibson can't guarantee 2019 World Cup squad place for Morkel Cricket
  7. Langeveldt ousted as Proteas coach Gibson makes several changes Cricket
  8. Sue Duminy's 85-year-old granny attacked in the street South Africa
  9. David Miller explains the mayhem, sort of Cricket
  10. West Indies batsman Chris Gayle wins defamation case in Australia Cricket
X