“That’s definitely played a role on the Highveld and at other inland grounds‚” Newlands groundsman Evan Flint said.

“Their grasses go dormant in the winter‚ so it takes a while for them to wake up.

“I’ve had a chat to those groundsmen‚ and their feeling was once you started preparing a pitch‚ after the second or third day of rolling‚ the grass was so thin and still so new that it wasn’t strong enough to deal with that.”

Flint admitted that‚ “My square is as fully-grassed as it’s ever been‚ so I don’t have that excuse.

“You beat yourself up a bit‚ and you’re disappointed when you’re into day four and you can see it’s going to be drawn.”

Like it was at Newlands two weeks ago‚ when the Cobras replied to the Warriors’ first innings of 347 by batting for 26 overs on the second day and all but six overs of the third day before declaring at 530/8.

Four centuries were scored in that match — among them Cobras opener Pieter Malan’s 195 — and Cobras left-arm fast bowler Michael Cohen was the only bowler to take five wickets in an innings‚ and at the cost of 107 runs.

“We prepared our normal four-day pitch where there was a bit of assistance for the bowlers‚ but it didn’t pan out that way‚” Flint said.

He consulted Cobras coach Ashwell Prince‚ and‚ “His sum-up to me was that the bowling was possibly not as consistent as it needed to be.

“It was hard work‚ but there was enough in the wicket that if you put 10 out of 12 balls in the right place you might have got something. Maybe the depth of the bowling is not quite there.”

Flint’s exception to what may be that rule was Vernon Philander‚ who took match figures of 5/44 off 30 overs for the Cobras against the Dolphins in Oudtshoorn last week.

“That showed that if you’re good enough to build up pressure you will get batsmen out that way as opposed to nicking them off all the time‚” Flint said.

South Africans could be a touch uneasy at all that‚ what with India due in South Africa in the new year.