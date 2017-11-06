Cricket South Africa (CSA) hope to conclude their investigation into the T20 Global League (T20GL) fiasco in the next few days.

The T20GL‚ CSA’s version of money-spinning tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ was to have started on Friday.

But CSA said on October 10 it would be postponed because it would lose US$25-million — more than half the board’s current cash reserves.

CSA promised to investigate.

Asked what progress had been made‚ president Chris Nenzani said‚ “The processes have not yet been concluded.

"We have sensitised the parties involved to work faster and we have set a mid-November target date.

“We are therefore still waiting and we would like to have a fuller report.”

CSA have faced criticism over the probe because‚ at this stage‚ it is being conducted away from independent scrutiny.

Employing what they have called “two parallel processes”‚ CSA have tasked their internal auditor with examining what went wrong and appointed a law firm to do the same.

The investigation would be perceived as having more integrity should CSA‚ after hearing from their auditor and their lawyers‚ decide it warrants a more open approach.

So far the T20GL saga echoes with CSA’s reaction to the scandal that erupted after it emerged that R4,7 million in bonuses that was paid to staff for their work on the 2009 IPL was spirited out of the view of their own governance structures.

CSA tried to keep that investigation in-house‚ but a subsequent independent probe found that the then chief executive‚ Gerald Majola‚ had broken the law.

He was fired and then lost a Labour Court action against his dismissal.

We will know soon enough whether CSA have learnt their lessons from that damaging episode: the middle of November is next Wednesday.