Kiwis content with first win

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen praised the "composure" shown by an experimental All Blacks side after they came from behind to launch their tour of Europe with a 31-22 win over the Barbarians at Twickenham.

The world champions were in danger of defeat after falling 17-5 behind in Saturday's first half against a Barbarians side where 10 of the starting 15 were from New Zealand.

But three converted tries in six second-half minutes turned the tide, with captain Beauden Barrett adding the goal-points.

Flyhalf Barrett was one of the few New Zealand players set to retain his place for this Saturday's clash against France in Paris.

The bulk of the team that kicked off on Saturday won't be in action again until the All Blacks play a French 15 on November 14.

"A young side, we had to show some composure. A new skipper [Barrett] showed a lot," said Hansen.

New Zealand may remain top of the world rankings, but they have occasionally looked fallible this year.

"They're vulnerable," said Barbarians coach Robbie Deans.