Cricket

Knights braced for Dale Steyn comeback

06 November 2017 - 15:03 By Telford Vice
General view of Dale Steyn of the Proteas and participants posing during the Audi Q5 Fast Track Grand Final at Camps Bay Oval on October 19, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
General view of Dale Steyn of the Proteas and participants posing during the Audi Q5 Fast Track Grand Final at Camps Bay Oval on October 19, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Reeza Hendricks‚ Mangaliso Mosehle and any other batsmen in the visitors’ dugout in Centurion on Sunday can rest assured — they won’t be Dale Steyn’s guinea pigs.

The Titans will host the Lions in the first round of the T20 Challenge on Sunday‚ which on its own shouldn’t grab big headlines.

But it will because it could mark Steyn’s return from more than a year on the sidelines with a serious shoulder injury.

Except that it won’t.

“I’m joining the Titans but I’ll have a couple of days in the nets first with the guys‚” Steyn said.

“I’ll play the second game in Kimberley for my comeback.”

That means the focus shifts to next Wednesday‚ when the guinea pigs will be David Miller‚ Theunis de Bruyn and whoever else the Knights see fit to toss into the fray.

Kimberley’s flat pitch and short straight boundaries will tilt the balance away from Steyn‚ but not by much.

Likewise‚ the fact that Steyn won’t be able to let fly for more than four overs isn’t much of a blessing for the batsmen.

He has taken four wickets in an innings four times in his 176 T20s‚ and he claimedhis career-best of 4/9 against West Indies on another flat pitch: St George’s Park.

Only nine times in the 631 T20 internationals yet played has a bowler claimed as many or more wickets for fewer runs.

Steyn’s success on that mad day/night in Port Elizabeth was achieved was with the help of prodigious swing and the Windies’ lack of focus in a game in which they chased only 59.

It was also almost 10 years ago; a time when Steyn seemed impervious to the kinds of injuries that have struck him in recent seasons.

But what hasn’t changed is that he is still Dale Steyn‚ and that will count for a lot in Kimberley next Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Cricket SA hope to conclude T20GL probe by 'mid-November'

Cricket South Africa (CSA) hope to conclude their investigation into the T20 Global League (T20GL) fiasco in the next few days.
Sport
4 hours ago

Prince welcomes back several Proteas stars to his CSA T20 Challenge squad

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince has welcomed back several Proteas stars to his squad ahead of their CSA T20 Challenge opener against the Dolphins in ...
Sport
4 days ago

Where have all the wins gone in first-class cricket?

By this stage of last season in franchise first-class cricket in South Africa‚ victory had been celebrated nine times more than it has a summer later.
Sport
4 days ago

'Frylinck must fight for spot'

Coach Ottis Gibson has asked veteran Dolphins all-rounder Robbie Frylinck to use this month's CSA T20 Challenge to fight for a place in the Proteas ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Komphela preparing to shut out the ‘noise’ from his critics Soccer
  2. Knights braced for Dale Steyn comeback Cricket
  3. Khune out with optical fracture in blow to Bafana's world cup hopes Soccer
  4. Wayde van Niekerk named as finalist for world male athlete of the year award Sport
  5. Mixed fortunes for Bafana Bafana stars Soccer

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap

Related articles

  1. Cricket SA hope to conclude T20GL probe by 'mid-November' Cricket
  2. Four days, pink ball? Gimme a break Sport
  3. Prince welcomes back several Proteas stars to his CSA T20 Challenge squad Cricket
  4. Where have all the wins gone in first-class cricket? Cricket
  5. 'Frylinck must fight for spot' Cricket
  6. Charl bowled out as his tenure wraps up Cricket
  7. Axed Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt could be lost to SA cricket Cricket
  8. Gibson asks Frylinck to use T20 Challenge to fight for place in SA squad Cricket
  9. Gibson can't guarantee 2019 World Cup squad place for Morkel Cricket
  10. Langeveldt ousted as Proteas coach Gibson makes several changes Cricket
X