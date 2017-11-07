Proteas limited overs all-rounder JP Duminy will captain the Cape Cobras during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge this season.

The Cobras were captained by Dane Piedt over the past few months but coach Ashwell Prince has gone for the experience of Duminy‚ who has captained the Proteas and the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past.

“JP’s numbers speak for themselves‚" said Prince.

"I don’t need to add much.

"JP is the most successful South African batsman in this format.

"He is one of the best T20 batsmen in the world.”

The 33-year old Duminy‚ who earlier this year retired from Test cricket to focus on limited overs and prolong his chances of playing at the World Cup in England in 2019‚ has represented Western Province since his school days.

He will lead a team boasting talented and experienced campaigners like Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Vernon Philander and Dane Paterson in their mission to lay their hands on the trophy.

He will also rely on players like Richard Levi‚ Dane Piedt‚ Justin Ontong‚ Jason Smith‚ Andrew Puttick‚ Aviwe Mgijima‚ Stiaan Van Zyl‚ Tshepo Moreki and Qaasim Adams.

The tournament starts on Friday with a clash between the Warriors and the Knights at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

The action moves to a double header treat at SuperSport Park on Sunday where the Cape Cobras face the Dolphins and the Titans take on the Lions.

Ahead of their season opener‚ the Cobras’ swashbuckling opening batsman Levi threw down the gauntlet to the rest of the teams and said the presence of experienced and flexible international players would boost their chances in the tournament.

“We have a point to prove‚ I will never be able to play as many shots as an AB de Villiers.

"But it is also about not blocking off yourself and allowing yourself to access different sides of the field‚” said Levi‚ who lost his title as the holder of the fastest T20 century to compatriot David Miller last month.

RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Opening Fixtures

10 November:

Warriors v Knights (St George`s Park‚ 6pm)

12 November:

Cobras v Dolphins (SuperSport Park‚ 12pm; Titans v Lions (SuperSport Park‚ 4pm)