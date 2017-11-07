Cricket

RAM to sponsor Cricket South Africa T20 tournament - again

07 November 2017 - 12:03 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
A file photo of the general view during the Ram Slam T20 Challenge final match between The Unlimited Titans and Sunfoil Dolphins at SuperSport Park on December 12, 2015 in Centurion, South Africa.
A file photo of the general view during the Ram Slam T20 Challenge final match between The Unlimited Titans and Sunfoil Dolphins at SuperSport Park on December 12, 2015 in Centurion, South Africa.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

In what can only be termed as an interesting turn of events‚ courier service company Ram Hand to Hand Couriers are back on board as the title sponsor of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Franchise T20 Challenge.

The company makes a return after a year's sabbatical after terminating their sponsorship following the 2015/16 edition that was engulfed in a match-fixing scandal.

The company pulled their sponsorship at the end of that season and a number of high profile players were suspended for their involvement in the match-fixing scandal.

Ram sponsored the tournament from the 2012/13 to the 2015/16 season‚ taking over from Miway‚ who sponsored the tournament in the 2011/12 season.

Last season's T20 tournament was won by the Titans.

The Titans were also the last team to win the tournament while it had a title sponsor.

The 2017/18 edition starts on Friday with the Warriors hosting the Knights in Port Elizabeth.

The tournament replaces the now-postponed T20 Global League‚ which would have started last week Friday.

