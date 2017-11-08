Cricket

Limited overs master JP Duminy skippers Cobras

08 November 2017
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Proteas' limited overs all-rounder JP Duminy will captain the Cape Cobras in this year's Ram Slam T20 Challenge. The tournament starts on Friday and ends on December 16.

The Cobras were led by right-arm spinner Dane Piedt previously, but coach Ashwell Prince has gone for the experience of Duminy.

Prince said: "JP's numbers speak for themselves. He's the most successful SA batsman in this format."

The 33-year-old will lead a team boasting experienced campaigners in Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Dane Paterson and Vernon Philander.

The event kicks off at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, where the Warriors will come face to face with the Knights. The action then moves to a double-header treat at SuperSport Park on Sunday where the Cobras face the Dolphins and the Titans take on the Lions.

