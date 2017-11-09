Cricket

Franchise T20 scriptwriters get it right

09 November 2017 - 17:02 By Telford Vice
Journalist Heinz Schenk makes a catch to win a television set during the announcement of Ram Slam as T20 Challenge Sponsor at SuperSport Studios on November 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Journalist Heinz Schenk makes a catch to win a television set during the announcement of Ram Slam as T20 Challenge Sponsor at SuperSport Studios on November 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Whoever writes the scripts for the franchise T20 tournament knows what they’re doing.

A full slate‚ for the duration‚ of players who are rarely seen at this level.…

A contingent of Kolpak heroes or villains — you choose — to add spice to the mix …

A kerfuffle over a different competition that hasn’t happened and perhaps never will …

A sponsor swooping where others might fear to tread …

And we haven’t seen a ball bowled yet.

We will‚ weather permitting‚ when the Warriors host the Knights under St George’s Park’s ridiculously effective new lights on Friday.

You couldn’t buy this kind of pre-publicity no matter how much marketing money you threw at an event that‚ normally‚ is tacked on at the burnt out end of South Africa’s summer.

This time‚ those embarrassing television ads that sell cricket as an activity commonly found at rock concerts or‚ worse‚ as war‚ have been sideswiped by real news — and that translates into exponentially more interest.

Friday’s match pits a side who have no current national players against a team who bristle with David Miller‚ Theunis de Bruyn and Marchant de Lange.

The Knights’ De Lange is‚ of course‚ among the Kolpak kids‚ as are the Warriors’ Colin Ingram and Colin Ackermann — and Simon Harmer.

Kyle Abbott might have been an interesting part of that equation. Instead he is in Bangladesh‚ where he is playing for the Khulna Titans to help pay for his groceries.

All except Ackermann wore South Africa’s colours once upon a time‚ which is a compelling sub-plot on its own.

The Knights’ Miller‚ fresh from smashing the fastest T20 international century off 35 balls‚ will hog more than his share of the spotlight.

He will know that the Warriors attack is better than the Bangladeshis he smote to all parts in Potch last month.

On Sunday‚ in a double-header in Centurion‚ the Cobras taking on the Dolphins will precede the Titans playing the Lions.

Or‚ if you like‚ the Cobras’ Richard Levi and Stiaan van Zyl will see how how far they can hit the bowling of the Cobras’ Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir before AB de Villiers does a dazzling dance at the crease for the Titans.

Not that the Lions are going to allow De Villiers to foxtrot as he sees fit.

“We are very ready to head into the shortest format of the game‚” Lions captain Aaron Phangiso was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.

“My team is hungry and having the likes of Kagiso Rabada‚ Dwaine Pretorius and Bjorn Fortuin in your bowling arsenal is a dream for any captain.

“Add to that the batting skills of Rassie van der Dussen‚ Mangaliso Mosehle and we have everything we need to challenge our opponents for the silverware.”

It’s the kind of thing a skipper will say before a game‚ but even so there’s no arguing with him.

Just as it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the truth that a tournament of undiluted integrity — that is‚ not involving the overpaid‚ overblown‚ over-the-hill likes of Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen‚ who had been signed for the stillborn T20 Global League— makes for a more compelling script.

READ MORE:

Domestic T20 'perfect' for sponsors

The T20 Challenge is not nearly as big a deal as the aborted T20 Global League (T20GL) it will replace was promised to be‚ but for the sponsors it’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

RAM SLAM now platform for players to express themselves‚ says JP Duminy

Proteas limited overs batsman and Cape Cobras captain JP Duminy said the postponement of the T20 Global League is now a thing of the past and the Ram ...
Sport
1 day ago

Limited overs master JP Duminy skippers Cobras

Proteas' limited overs all-rounder JP Duminy will captain the Cape Cobras in this year's Ram Slam T20 Challenge. The tournament starts on Friday and ...
Sport
1 day ago

'There's always baggage but CSA dealt with it correctly‚' says RAM's Lazarus

Ram Hand-to-Hand Couriers managing director Graeme Lazarus says Cricket South Africa's efficiency in dealing with the 2015/16 match fixing scandal ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Baxter resigned to possibility of losing injured Bafana captain Hlatshwayo Soccer
  2. Mtawarira and Oosthuizen return to the Bok front row fray Rugby
  3. Wiesberger grabs first round lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge Sport
  4. Phangiso to lead the Highveld Lions in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Cricket
  5. Khune almost certain to face Senegal after coming through training unscathed Soccer

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...

Related articles

  1. Domestic T20 'perfect' for sponsors Cricket
  2. RAM SLAM now platform for players to express themselves‚ says JP Duminy Soccer
  3. Limited overs master JP Duminy skippers Cobras Cricket
  4. 'There's always baggage but CSA dealt with it correctly‚' says RAM's Lazarus Cricket
  5. JP Duminy to captain the Cape Cobras in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Cricket
  6. RAM to sponsor Cricket South Africa T20 tournament - again Cricket
  7. Knights braced for Dale Steyn comeback Cricket
  8. Cricket SA hope to conclude T20GL probe by 'mid-November' Cricket
  9. Prince welcomes back several Proteas stars to his CSA T20 Challenge squad Cricket
  10. Where have all the wins gone in first-class cricket? Cricket
  11. 'Frylinck must fight for spot' Cricket
  12. Charl bowled out as his tenure wraps up Cricket
  13. Axed Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt could be lost to SA cricket Cricket
X