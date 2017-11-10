Remember cricket in this country? Meaningful‚ relevant cricket that is. The last evidence of the stuff was on October 12‚ 2016‚ the day South Africa completed a 5-0 thrashing of Australia in a one-day series.

Unless you count the two games Sri Lanka won in January to clinch a T20 rubber.

That’s not to disregard what South Africa have achieved at home in the past 14 months: played 25‚ won 23.

Their opponents haven’t been the best for the most part but there’s little South Africa could do about that besides beat them properly‚ which they’ve done.

Not that that helps the rest of us stay interested. Happily‚ then‚ the drought of meaningfulness and relevance ends at St George’s Park at 6pm on Friday.

The franchise T20 competition brings with it hope that South Africans can again watch‚ firsthand‚ cricket that matters — a statement sodden with irony but no less true for that.