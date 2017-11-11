Titans coach Mark Boucher will unleash his Proteas superstars in their opening Ram Slam T20 Challenge against rivals Highveld Lions in the second match of the double-header offering at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday afternoon.

The defending champions have an embarrassment of riches in their squad with the likes of AB de Villiers‚ Faf du Plessis‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Aiden Markram‚ Dean Elgar‚ Chris Morris‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Morne Morkel‚ Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi set to play a part this season.

“It’s great that they are playing and it will really enhance the competition. But T20 is always going to be tight because of the fact that one or two players can win you games‚” said Boucher as he looked ahead to the usually competitive Jukskei derby.

“So we just have to cover all the bases and hopefully a couple of games go our way early on.

“That will help us to try and get into a position to challenge for the finals. If we can do that‚ we’ll give ourselves a chance to continue winning trophies.”