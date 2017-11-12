Dolphins beat Cobras by 15 runs

Opening batsman Sarel Erwee scored a sensational century to help the Dolphins to a 15 runs (D/L method) victory over the Cape Cobras in the first match of the Ram Slam T20 Challenge double header offering in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

Erwee ended his knock unbeaten on 103 off 58 balls which included ten boundaries and five maximums at an impressive strike-rate of 177.58 as the Dolphins put up the highest domestic T20 total of 231/2.

The other notable contributor for the Dolphins was captain Khaya Zondo who ended his innings unbeaten on 67 off 34 balls which included four boundaries and maximums while Morne van Wyk and Dane Vilas scored 19 and 32 respectively.

Cobras captain JP Duminy won the toss and elected to field and the Dolphins made full use of the opportunity to bat on a good wicket.

The first wicket fell inside three overs when Cobras wicketkeeper Qaasim Adams caught Morne van Wyk’s slight edge behind the wicket from the bowling of Proteas fast bowler Vernon Philander‚ who continues to make a recovery from injury.